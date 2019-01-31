Stung by falling crude prices, IOC net falls 91 per cent to Rs 717 crore

Profit fell despite revenue during the quarter rising 22% to Rs1.60 lakh crore compared with Rs1.30 lakh crore a year ago.

Owing to an inventory loss of Rs6,655 crore due to falling oil prices, state-owned Indian Oil’s (IOC) net profit fell a steep 91% in the December 2018 quarter to Rs717 crore compared with Rs7,883 crore a year ago.

Profit fell despite revenue during the quarter rising 22% to Rs1.60 lakh crore compared with Rs1.30 lakh crore a year ago.

The oil marketing company had made an inventory gain of Rs5,520 crore in the December 2017 quarter and had also registered a gain of Rs2,221 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, during which crude oil prices crossed $85 per barrel. However, since then crude oil prices saw a steep decline resulting in losses for the company.

While gross refining margins (GRMs) across the the world has been weakening with Singapore benchmark at $4.5 per barrel in the Q3FY19 compared with $6.1/barrel in the preceding quarter, IOC’s GRM was $1.15/barrel compared with $12.32/barrel a year ago.

IOC’s product sales volume including exports during the December 2018 quarter was 22.794 million tonne. The refining throughput was 18.982 million tonne during the quarter and the throughput of the company’s pipeline was 23.083 million tonne.

Talking about the imports of crude oil from Iran, IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh said the company is expecting an extension of waiver beyond the initial six months given by the US.

According to AK Sharma, director-finance, the other sore point for the company has been the non-payment of 93% of cooking gas subsidy reimbursement by the government. This has put an additional burden of Rs11,816 crore on the company in turn increasing its borrowings. The government’s due subsidy amount makes for around 19% of the total Rs62,000 crore of IOC’s borrowings.

Shares of IOC on Wednesday fell 2.07% to close at Rs134.65 on the BSE.