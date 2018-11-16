Strike at India Yamaha Motor called off

When contacted, A Soundararajan, president, CITU, who participated in the meeting, confirmed the developments and said that the 700-odd workers will resume their duty on Friday morning.

The 55-day-old workers’ strike at the India Yamaha Motor manufacturing facility near here has been called off and the 700-odd workers, who have been on the warpath, are set to resume their duty on Friday.

Following a marathon discussion held by the district collector with the company’s management and senior members of the workers union, it was decided to call off the strike. It is believed that the management has accepted, including no action against the striking workers, issuance of bonus and reinstatement of 2 workers post internal inquiry by the management.

When contacted, A Soundararajan, president, CITU, who participated in the meeting, confirmed the developments and said that the 700-odd workers will resume their duty on Friday morning.

Some of the workers’ demands, including no action against those who were on strike for the last 55 days, disbursal of bonus and no victimisation have been agreed upon by the management. The management also agreed to reinstate those 2 sacked workers, however, with a condition to undergo management’s internal inquiry. Till such time or the inquiry gets over, both the employees will be put under suspension, however, will be paid their monthly wages as per norms.

Soundararajan further said that the management also agreed to workers union demand for no capital punishment to those two workers even if they are found guilty of misconduct post inquiry. They will be always on roll of the company, he added.

As per norms, the workers will not be paid for their striking period. No work, no wages. However, the management agreed to issue bonus once the workers resumed their duty, he added.

Officials of the management could not be reached to ascertain the company’s point of view.

It may be recalled that the workers have gone on strike in the last week of September owing to management’s decision to sack two employees, who were found to be instrumental in demanding workers union formation as well as bonus related issues.

Despite two to three rounds of talks held by the assistant labour commissioner with management officials and senior members of the workers union, he could not find any solutions to the dispute as both the management and workers union stick to their stands.

In the melee, the production got hit. The management, however, with the support of trainee workers, has been involved in producing vehicles.

As against the daily production of 2,000 units, the management was able to produce around 350 to 400 units. The company has a production capacity to produce 1 million units per annum, which can be expanded.