How e-commerce brands can maintain good relations with their consumers

Satisfying a customer is a creative process. Hence, one should take a look at the best service possible that can solve the problem of a customer.

By Narinder Singh Dhingra

On the e-commerce platform, it is indeed the most challenging task for a brand to win the loyalty of a customer as winning it does profit a setup to grow in an ever-inspiring way. Days are gone where customers were all about certain brands as the level of competition and market growth is taking the battle to another level. Every year, one can see new brands coming and launching their ideas to change the landscape of the business. Hence, it does become a tricky task to understand what it takes to be the crème de la crème of e-commerce.

In India, consumers always look for the best products at a fair price. The quality of the product should be great and the maximum selling price should be within their reach. It does enable people to make an impact and make huge profits. Keeping the price at a similar level for years while providing similar quality can do wonders. It does make the customer feel that something great is there in the end brand. It can only happen when a brand can sell the same product for years. However, when the brand is all about bringing new products, then supremacy in innovation should be there at the highest level.

Satisfying a customer is a creative process. Hence, one should take a look at the best service possible that can solve the problem of a customer. For example, if a product is not good then a refund should be there. Now technology helps a brand to refund money in a short span. This very trick can make a huge difference in having great chances of getting to see them back. Now a product should also touch the soul of a customer. It does drive them to buy it over and over again.

Customer is always right may not look great in every situation – but does seem to be great in most of the situations. So, it is crucial to understand their point of view. If they are right, then it is great. If not, then remaining calm and making them understand can help to end things on a better note.

Also, a brand should remain ahead of others in terms of making sure that they can make the life of the customers easier so they can enjoy the experience of buying a product.

Activities performed by e-commerce brands to gain maximum audience attention

There are millions of activities performed by e-commerce brands to gain maximum audience attention. It is just about making customers feel that a brand is putting its best offers to satisfy them. Hence, it does help a brand to grow and make a plan to expand their business to an inspiring level.

Rather than talking already about a freebee, one can send a product with surprise. It can hit in a way better manner than it could have been the other way around. When something unexpected happens, it does make a person feel emotionally connected with a brand.

A brand can also work on making sure that buyers and sellers can work together for a great product. Like sharing feedback about the fabric, design, packaging, etc. Or sending them a DIY kit along with the product that they can work on and use. It can help the customer to work on things very well and feel connected with a brand. These are just simple ways that work very well. However, there is always one more way to skin a cat. It means that one can come up with own ideas to set new ways of winning the trust of the customers.

(Narinder Singh Dhingra is the Chairman and Managing Director of Numero Uno)