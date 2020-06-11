STPI Pune clocks export of Rs 18,000 crore during lockdown

STPI now has 60 centres across India, with 52 centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Pune, has reported exports of Rs 18,000 crore between March and May, director Sanjay Kumar Gupta said. There were 927 units operating here. STPI Pune directorate covers Maharashtra and Goa, catering to the IT/ITES industry in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Goa.

Gupta said the pandemic had no major impact on the IT and ITES companies operating in the region, with almost 90% to 95% of work being done from home. All mandatory approvals for imports and software exports are being processed and received online, through emails, to ensure seamless operations, he said.

This ensured that the IT /ITES industry continued growth on expected lines, inching towards the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark. Early estimates put the total exports from here in 2019-20 at around `93,000 crore, Gupta said. Maharashtra secures No. 2 spot in exports after Karnataka, which tops the charts.

The STPI, Pune, director said the Indian IT industry started its journey with three software technology parks in Pune, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar in 1989 and these three STPS were merged to form the STPI in June 1991. As STPI enters the 30th year, the Indian IT sector has grown into a $191-billion industry with 18,000 plus firms directly employing a workforce of 4.36 million.

STPI now has 60 centres across India, with 52 centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The units registered here clocked exports of Rs 4,21,103 crore in 2019-20. The export revenue from STPI Pune, with 879 IT/ITES- registered units operating in Maharashtra and Goa in 2018-19, was `85,163.59 crore and it employed 4,50,155 people.

“There has been 100 % growth of IT/ITES exports from 2008-09 to 2018-19. Maharashtra reports the second-largest IT/ITES exports In India with Pune recording the highest software exports from here, followed by Mumbai in second place and Napgur and Nashik in third and fourth spots, respectively,” Gupta said. To date, STPI has incubated nearly 250 companies from its plug and play incubation facilities in Maharashtra.

STPI Pune is now transforming itself, with focus on new areas, and is in the process of setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Autonomous Connected Electric Shared (ACES) Mobility in Pune soon, Gupta said.