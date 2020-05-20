Stone laid for NPCI’s smart data centre in Chennai

It would be helpful in addressing rapidly developing challenges in the field of information technology, an official release by the state government said.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 500-crore smart data centre to be set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in Chennai.
NPCI’s modern data centre will be coming up at the Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park. It would be helpful in addressing rapidly developing challenges in the field of information technology, an official release by the state government said.
The centre would meet the objectives of Digital India and has an ecofriendly design that also aims to withstand natural phenomena like earthquake, the release said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.