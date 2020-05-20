  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stone laid for NPCI’s smart data centre in Chennai

Published: May 20, 2020 6:00:48 AM

It would be helpful in addressing rapidly developing challenges in the field of information technology, an official release by the state government said.

NPCI's modern data centre will be coming up at the Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 500-crore smart data centre to be set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in Chennai.

The centre would meet the objectives of Digital India and has an ecofriendly design that also aims to withstand natural phenomena like earthquake, the release said.

