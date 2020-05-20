Stone laid for NPCI’s smart data centre in Chennai

NPCI’s modern data centre will be coming up at the Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park. (Twitter image)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 500-crore smart data centre to be set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in Chennai.

NPCI’s modern data centre will be coming up at the Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park. It would be helpful in addressing rapidly developing challenges in the field of information technology, an official release by the state government said.

The centre would meet the objectives of Digital India and has an ecofriendly design that also aims to withstand natural phenomena like earthquake, the release said.