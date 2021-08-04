STL partners Facebook Connectivity to develop 4G, 5G radio products

As part of the engagement, STL will also develop an O-RAN compliant 4G+5G dual technology radio that supports both technologies individually or/and concurrently.

STL, an integrator of digital networks, has collaborated with Facebook Connectivity to design and develop 4G and 5G radio products. This is part of the Evenstar programme to help accelerate the commercial deployment of Open RAN and boost 5G readiness for operators around the world.

The Evenstar programme is a collaborative effort by Facebook Connectivity and global industry partners to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technology. Through this collaboration, STL will build two advanced, high-power macro radio products. The first one is an O-RAN-compliant radio, providing higher capacity for dense deployments.

As part of the engagement, STL will also develop an O-RAN compliant 4G+5G dual technology radio that supports both technologies individually or/and concurrently.

Chris Rice, CEO of Access Solutions Business at STL, said through this collaboration, STL would assist in creating a robust, open and disaggregated, access network ecosystem. “By enabling an open networking infrastructure through efforts like this one, we are enabling global telecom service providers to take the power of 5G technology to billions of people worldwide at lower cost points,” he added.

These radio products will be developed over the next year and would enable telecom operators around the world to scale up commercial deployments of open networking infrastructure and prepare their networks for Open RAN 5G.

STL has been developing open, disaggregated, virtualised and programmable solutions for the access side of the network. It recently launched a suite of open networking products, covering 5G wireless items like Garuda (indoor small cells), 5G multi-band macro radios and Wi-Fi6 carrier-grade access solutions.

These offerings are being tested with top-tier telcos in the US, the UK and APAC.Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Facebook Connectivity, said, “The Evenstar programme is a part of our efforts to accelerate the availability and commercial readiness of Open RAN solutions. Facebook Connectivity would work with STL to continue shifting the industry towards open, disaggregated and more vendor-agnostic 5G networks.”