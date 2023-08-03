scorecardresearch
STL bags deal for building and maintaining data centres for public sector entity worth Rs 250 crore

STL’s technology-led Data Centre connectivity and management solution is custom designed to create intelligent and automated systems to run, monitor and protect the data centres, enabling new age applications with advanced Cyber security solutions.

Written by FE Business
Sterlite Technologies (STL) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a partnership with a public sector entity.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a partnership with a public sector entity for designing, building, commissioning and maintaining 2 data centre facilities, with service deployment across multiple network sites across the country. “STL will also be responsible for 3 years of operations and management to ensure the reliable functioning of the envisaged project. This critical project will require seamless operations, 24X7 availability and a high level of intelligence to facilitate mission-critical business applications,” the company informed in a regulatory filing. 

According to ASSOCHAM-EY,  the data centre market in India is projected to grow from approximately $5.6 billion to $8 billion by 2026. STL is poised to cater to this demand through its comprehensive solutions. 

“I am confident that our data centre connectivity and maintenance solution will integrate intelligent infrastructure, real-time monitoring, disaster management and troubleshooting. It will provide a secure, reliable, seamless digital infrastructure for the customer’s operations,” said Praveen Cherian, CEO-Global Services Business, STL.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 14:30 IST

