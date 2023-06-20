scorecardresearch
STL announces preparedness for cost-efficient MTCTE testing of optical fibre products

The new MTCTE guidelines, which are likely to be rolled out from July 1, 2023, stipulate that all types of telecom equipment listed under phases III and IV be tested and approved by local testing laboratories before they are installed in the network infrastructure.

Written by FE Business
STL on Tuesday announced its readiness to offer testing of optical fibre and cable products, in accordance with the guidelines of the MTCTE. Image: Reuters

Leading optical and digital solutions company, STL on Tuesday announced its readiness to offer testing of optical fibre and cable products, in accordance with the guidelines of the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE). “These products will be tested in STL’s testing labs which have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC),” the company said in a statement. 

The new MTCTE guidelines, which are likely to be rolled out from July 1, 2023, stipulate that all types of telecom equipment listed under phases III and IV be tested and approved by local testing laboratories before they are installed in the network infrastructure. With 5G, FTTx and data centre deployments picking up, India needs to ensure high-quality and secure deployments as this digital infrastructure will shape India’s journey for the next 20-30 years. 

According to the company statement, STL’s labs are recognised as high-quality by TEC’s Conformity Assessment Body and NABL in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards. They are equipped with top-quality measurement instruments and simulation software, testing products on three broad parameters – transmission (attenuation, dispersion, bend sensitivity), mechanical (tensile strength, fatigue, impact, crush) and environmental (extreme temperature, water tolerance and humidity) including testing of certain raw materials used in the cable manufacturing process like HDPE, PBTP, Nylon, Jelly, ARP, FRP and more.

STL has also outlined a transparent pricing framework to further align with the operators’ Go-to-Market plans. “We want to enable telecom operators with credible, fast and efficient ways to comply with the MTCTE regulations. Our testing labs are well equipped to ensure world-class Optical Fibre product testing for building a robust digital infrastructure for the country,” said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 12:06 IST

