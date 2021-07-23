STL acquires network integration company Clearcomm in UK

Clearcomm is a privately held company that provides end-to-end network integration solutions and capabilities in the UK.

Digital network integrator STL has acquired Clearcomm Group, a UK-based network integration company. The transaction is structured to acquire 100% of the share capital in two tranches.

In the first tranche, the acquisition of 80% of the share capital would happen would be based on an enterprise value of 15.5 million pounds.

The balance of 20% would be acquired in 2023. STL said this acquisition would strengthen their business in UK and Europe and complemented data centre interconnect capabilities with FTTx (fibre networks) and network integration.

Clearcomm is a privately held company that provides end-to-end network integration solutions and capabilities in the UK. It is a profitable company with revenues in the range of 20 million pounds and growing at 25% over the past three years with large scale FTTx network integration projects.

Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL said as digital infrastructure investments were increasing across the globe, STL was globalising its system integration solutions to help build these advanced networks. STL was enhancing its network and system integration solutions across the globe and as a part of the strategy, the company was acquiring Clearcomm. With the addition of Clearcomm’s network integration expertise to STL’s optical connectivity and data centre integration capabilities to deliver advanced, deep-fiberised digital networks, Agarwal said.