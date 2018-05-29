Sterlite issue: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy hails decision on shutdown of copper plant in Tamil Nadu

The chief minister said the agitation was held on the basis of the apprehensions of the people that any expansion of the plant would hit the sub-soil watertable and damage the environment.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy today hailed the announcement of Tamil Nadu government ‘permanently’ closing Vedanta group’s copper smelter plant in Tuticorin. Talking to reporters here, he said the announcement was a ‘good decision’, however, it was a matter of grief that 13 people had died during the protests against the plant.

Peace should return to Tuticorin, he said. Large-scale violence on May 22 against the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin and police firing led to the death of 12 people. The next day saw one more youth succumbing to injuries sustained in police firing.

Referring to the protest against the move to increase production at a pharmaceutical company in Kalapet here, the chief minister said the agitation was held on the basis of the apprehensions of the people that any expansion of the plant would hit the sub-soil watertable and damage the environment.