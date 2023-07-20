scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sterlite Power commissions Rs 1,600 crore project in Brazil 

The project, Marituba involved developing a 344-km 500kV transmission corridor connecting Brazil’s largest hydropower plant at Tucuruí to the metropolitan region of Belém to deliver up to 1000 MW of green energy, a company statement said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
sterlite power
Located in the Amazon region, it is the largest power transmission project executed by Sterlite Power Brazil. (Representational image)

Sterlite Power on Thursday announced commissioning of its sixth transmission project in Brazil built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore. The project, Marituba involved developing a 344-km 500kV transmission corridor connecting Brazil’s largest hydropower plant at Tucuruí to the metropolitan region of Belém to deliver up to 1000 MW of green energy, a company statement said.

Also Read

Since its foray in Brazil in 2017, Sterlite Power has built a significant footprint in the country, acquiring 13 projects through greenfield global auction process. Currently, the company has a strong portfolio of 8 power transmission projects, of which it has developed six, spanning approximately 2000 kilometre of transmission lines and 22 substations.

Also Read

Located in the Amazon region, it is the largest power transmission project executed by Sterlite Power Brazil.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 15:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS