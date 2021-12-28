Sterlite Power acquires Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon transmission project

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering approximately 13,700 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

Power transmission infrastructure developer Sterlite Power on Tuesday said it has acquired the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon inter-state transmission project from PFC Consulting.

Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon Transmission Ltd is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Through this SPV, the company will execute the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) project which it won through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) in October 2021, a company statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The project involves setting up of around 300 ckt km (Circuit km) of transmission lines network and greenfield substation with 320 MVA transformation capacity across North-Eastern terrain of Assam and Meghalaya.

The project will transmit over 1,000 MW of power from Assam to western parts of Meghalaya.

The project includes 250 ckt km of 400kV D/c transmission line connecting Bongaigaon in Assam to a greenfield substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, across the river Brahmaputra.

It will also include a 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra in Meghalaya, and a 50 ckt km of 132kV D/c line connecting Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya.

Apart from bringing the additional power flow, the project will also help in decongesting the downstream networks in the region, thereby improving the quality and reliability of power flow in North-East India, the statement said.

Sterlite Power now has a portfolio of 27 projects across India and Brazil, which includes projects under various stages of development and those that have been sold.

The company has a track record of executing complex projects successfully. Earlier this year, the company had completed the NER-II project spanning across the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. The company is increasingly focused on integrating renewable energy sources to the transmission grids.

