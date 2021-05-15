Sterlite pauses oxygen production due to technical snag at Tuticorin plant

In a statement on Friday, the company said the snag was likely a minor technical fluctuation since the plant had been unattended for three years.

Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper said on Friday it has temporarily paused production at its oxygen plant in Tuticorin due to a technical snag in the cold box. The company recently reopened the plant to produce medical oxygen, and the first set of tankers was dispatched to beneficiaries on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the snag was likely a minor technical fluctuation since the plant had been unattended for three years. A technical expert group has been on site from day one to monitor the situation. “We plan to return to stabilised production soon,” the company said.

Sterlite Copper had on Thursday said it will dispatch two oxygen tankers on a daily basis to begin with and gradually scale up the dispatches as production is expanded.