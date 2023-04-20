Sterlite Copper to address damages to plant in time-bound manner

The Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin has identified 27 damages to critical structure and equipment based on physical inspection, which will be addressed in a time- bound manner.

“To undertake safety assessment, protection of plant structure and equipment, the state government has to place a considered decision before the Supreme Court on May 4, 2023,” sources close to the development told FE.

The Supreme Court on April 10 granted permission to Vedanta to carry out the maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant.

Based on the communication of the additional chief secretary of state government to district collector, the SC, in its order, only allowed necessary consequential steps to be taken for activities such as evacuation of remaining gypsum, carrying out leachate collection sump pump operation, bund rectification of SLF-4, green belt maintenance and clearing of wild bushes and dried trees.

“For the above four activities, around 117 manpower and for the remaining three activities another 440 manpower needs to be engaged,” the sources said. A local level-monitoring committee constituted by district collector will be supervising the the activities.

However, the sources said it is anticipated that the maintenance work on the factory structure and equipment will be possible once the state government gives its views to the SC. “ It is estimated to take one to four months to complete the works,” the sources said.

The apex court took the decision to allow upkeep of the plant based on the report of a high-powered committee (HPC) formed by the Tamil Nadu government to inspect the structural and civil safety of the unit.

The district collector had not recommended activities undertaking of civil and structural safety integrity assessment study in the plant premises, removal & transportation of spares / equipment, evacuation of in-process reverts and other raw materials lying idle in the premises of the plant / stores.

The copper plant remained shut since May 2018 following protests alleging environmental violations. Following the closure of the unit that used to contribute 40% of domestic copper production, India has become a net importer of the metal crucial for India’s energy transition from being a net exporter earlier.

Vedanta in June 2022 had decided to put on sale the Sterlite Copper plant four years after it witnessed 13 casualties in an alleged police firing and has been shut since mid-2018, following a Tamil Nadu government order. After facing several legal and political hurdles in reopening the plant, owing to environmental issues, Vedanta posted an advertisement inviting EoIs for selling off the plant. The deadline for submitting EoI was July 4, 2022. However, the company retracted from the move to sell the plant and said it was looking to reopen it.