Sterlite Copper floats EoI for raw material vendors

A week after inviting expressions of interest (EoIs) for appointing a contractor for carrying out plant restart activities at its Tuticorin unit in Tamil Nadu,Vedanta-promoted Sterlite Copper has floated yet another EoI seeking suppliers for key raw materials. The company said that the plant operations are subject to the orders of the Supreme Court.

The raw materials include copper concentrate, thermal coal-imported, rock phosphate and petroleum products. Floating EoIs, Sterlite Copper said it prefers local suppliers as it will help boost the economic activities in and around the district.

“Sterlite Copper prioritises collaborating with local business to foster economic growth and support the community. Local suppliers from Tuticorin and other parts of Tamil Nadu will be given preference. Suppliers with relevant experience, expertise, financials, delivery capabilities and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability are invited to participate in EoI,” the company said.

Last week, Sterlite Copper invited EoIs from interested parties for carrying out plant restart activities at the Tuticorin plant, which has got the go-ahead for undertaking maintenance work.

Sources in the know had told FE that while the company has initiated the upkeep activities at the plant as allowed by the Supreme Court, it is quite optimistically looking for the final hearing on the matter in August 2023.

The EoIs have been floated to ensure the best partners are identified as part of the company’s advanced preparatory measures while it awaits final outcome.

Sterlite Copper has been given orders by the Tuticorin district administration to start some of the upkeep works at the plant as per the Supreme Court order.

The copper plant has remained shut since May 2018, following protests alleging environmental violations. Following the closure of the unit, which used to contribute 40% of the domestic copper production, India has become a net importer of the metal crucial for India’s energy transition from being a net exporter earlier.

Vedanta, in June 2022, had decided to put on sale the Sterlite Copper plant four years after it witnessed 13 casualties in an alleged police firing and has been shut since mid-2018, following a Tamil Nadu government order.

After facing several legal and political hurdles in reopening of the plant, Vedanta posted an advertisement inviting EoI for selling the plant. The deadline for submitting EoIs was July 4, 2022. However, the company retracted from the move to sell the plant and said it was looking to reopen it.