Sterling Biotech’s Rs 8,100-cr bank loan fraud: ED seeks to declare four promoters as fugitive offenders

Under the new fugitive law, the ED had filed similar pleas against Vijay Mallya and diamond jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in separate bank loan money laundering probes.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a petition before a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to declare the four promoters of the Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech Group as economic offenders and charged them in an alleged Rs 8,100-crore bank loan fraud case, the PTI reported. The court has issued notices to the accused for their response, it added.

The central agency filed a plea to declare Chetan Sandesara, Nitin Sandesara, Dipti Sandesara and Hitesh Patel as fugitive economic offenders under Section 4 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which was introduced by the Narendra Modi government earlier this year to keep a tab on the large bank frauds and similar crimes.

In the Sterling Biotech fraud case, all the four Vadodara-based promoters of the company are said to have fled the country to avoid criminal charges against them in the Rs 8,100 crore bank loan fraud, an official told the new agency. Meanwhile, as part of the action under the fugitive law, ED has now directed to confiscate the assets worth over Rs 5,000 crore of the promoters in question.

Earlier this week, ED filed a supplementary charge sheet in Special PMLA Court, Delhi, in the money-laundering case involving Sterling Biotech. A charge sheet was filed in July against Nitin Sandesara, relating to the alleged default on the repayment of loans taken from a consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also filed a case in October 2017 against Sterling Biotech for defaulting on debt worth Rs 5,383 crore taken from a consortium of banks, led by Andhra Bank, alleging that the loans have now become non-performing assets (NPAs).

In June, The Enforcement Directorate said on Twitter that it has attached assets worth Rs. 4701 crores, comprising of 4000 acres of immovable properties, 200 bank accounts, shares worth Rs. 6.67 crores and several High – end luxury cars in Sterling bank fraud case. The ED registered a money laundering case against the company and its promoters as it believed that the promoters of the company syphoned off most of the loans the company defaulted on.