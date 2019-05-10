Sterling Biotech insolvency: SC rejects banks’ one-time settlement plea, orders liquidation

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 9:02:14 PM

The lenders have already got a little over 5 percent of the default amount of Rs 179.67 crore from the outstanding amount on the day of default.

The Sterling group owes over Rs 15,600 crore to its financial and operational creditors. While the flagship Sterling Biotech owes over Rs 7,500 crore, sister concern Sterling SEZ owes over Rs 8,100 crore.

In a major setback to banks, the NCLT Friday sent Sterling Biotech for liquidation, rejecting the lenders’ led by Andhra Bank, plea to withdraw the insolvency process and allow a one-time settlement with the absconding promoters, the Sandesara brothers. A National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench of judges VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy said as they have not received a resolution plan within the time, leaving them with no other option but to order liquidation.

Further, the order stated that the amount deposited by the absconding promoters for the one-time settlement shall not be released to the applicant. The lenders have already got a little over 5 percent of the default amount of Rs 179.67 crore from the outstanding amount on the day of default.

The lenders, led by Andhra Bank, had sought the tribunal’s approval after accepting the one-time settlement from the Sandesara brothers, the fugitive promoters of Sterling Biotech. The banks had approved a one-time settlement offer from the Sandesaras of around Rs 3,945 crore out of the Rs 7,500 crore they owe to the lenders. Apart from defaults, the promoters are also accused of fraud and are being investigated by the CBI, the ED and the Serious Frauds Investigation Office for money laundering. They have reportedly attached assets worth Rs 4,700 crore. The Sterling group owes over Rs 15,600 crore to its financial and operational creditors. While the flagship Sterling Biotech owes over Rs 7,500 crore, sister concern Sterling SEZ owes over Rs 8,100 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sterling Biotech insolvency: SC rejects banks’ one-time settlement plea, orders liquidation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition