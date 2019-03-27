Sterling Biotech case: How can absconding promoters make settlement offer, NCLT asks lenders

The four promoters of the group — Nitin Sandesara, Chetankumar Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Patel — are on the run and are facing extradition orders.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday questioned the motive of lenders led by Andhra Bank to withdraw their bankruptcy application and choose a one-time settlement offer with the absconding promoters of Sterling Biotech.

The Mumbai NCLT bench comprising VP Singh and R Duraisamy, for the second time, questioned the motive of banks who have accepted an out-of-court settlement offered by promoters, the Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and family, offering Rs 3,100 crore of repayments by June 2019.

Also read: Jet Airways assures govt won’t ground any more planes; will add 40 more by April end



At the March 11 hearing too, the tribunal had questioned the one-time settlement by the absconding promoters, for a loan of Rs 7,500 crore excluding interest and penalties from a group of lenders led by Andhra Bank, while Sandesara group owes over Rs 15,000 crore to lenders.

The four promoters of the group — Nitin Sandesara, Chetankumar Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Patel — are on the run and are facing extradition orders.

The tribunal on Tuesday said if the one-time settlement plea is granted it will mean the absconding promoters would get back their company with a clean balance sheet.

The tribunal will hear the matter afresh on April 26. Earlier, the tribunal had given two weeks to government and various investigation agencies to file their response. It had also sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (which is probing an Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case against the group) the income tax department, the CBI, Sebi and RBI. But only the ED and Sebi filed their replies, and the corporate affairs ministry asked for more time.

The court asked the others also to file their replies before the next hearing on April 26. The ED in its reply also said the government wants to attach the entire Rs 14,000 crore and the ED can attach the one-time settlement money. So it’s better for the banks to appeal in special court, it added.

The lawyers representing the lenders had on March 11 had informed the tribunal that they wanted to withdraw the insolvency process as the promoters are willing to pay the dues out-of-court.

“Over 90% of lenders have approved the settlement offer of around Rs 3,100 crore and under Section 12A of the Bankruptcy Code, the petition can be withdrawn,” Nishit Dhruva, managing partner of MDP & Partners, who was representing the lenders in the case had argued.

To this, the tribunal had pointed out that the settlement offer was coming from one Farhad Daruwalla, signed on behalf of the Sandesara group when the applicant before the NCLT is a

specific legal entity, Sterling Biotech.