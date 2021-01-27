Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 25-MW solar energy project in Oman

Sterling and Wilson Solars bags new project in Oman

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 25-MW solar energy project in Oman. “Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd…has successfully commissioned its second project in Oman. The 25 MW solar project was awarded to SWSL by global energy company Shell,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Oman is experiencing a rapid rise in domestic energy demand as more urbanised populations are consuming greater amounts of power. The country wants to expand its electricity generation capacities through renewable independent power projects and aims to derive 30 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030,” Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, said.

“It gives us immense pride to commission our second project in Oman during such difficult times,” Ogra added.

The project, located on a 50-hectare site within Sohar Freezone, will save 25,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency of natural gas resources and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for the country.

In June 2020, Sterling and Wilson Solar commissioned its first 125-MW solar energy project in Oman. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MW, is Oman”s first renewables-based independent power project.

Sterling and Wilson Solar said it has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world”s largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 8 GWp of O&M projects globally.