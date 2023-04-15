Sterling & Wilson sees 25% growth every year in data centre biz order book

Sterling & Wilson’s data centre business unit expects an increase in order book position of about 22-25% per year, buoyed by rising demand from large cloud service providers.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) organisation also anticipates business from non-traditional sectors such as educational institutions and mining companies.

“The India market, which is about 650–700 megawatt (MW), is likely to double to around 1,400-1,500 MW by 2025, which means there will be an addition of about another 600-700 MW in the next 2-3 years. There is a shortage of good data centres in the country, and we intend to win large orders to build new ones,” Prasanna Sarambale, CEO of Sterling & Wilson’s data centre business, said.

The data centre engineering, procurement and construction firm expects to close FY23 with an order book position of about Rs 650 crore.

“Going forward, we expect to post 22-25% growth in the data centre business order book per year,” he said.

The business unit, set up in 2016, has already built about 23 data centres on a turnkey basis. This translates into about 70 MW of IT load.

While the new data centres are expected to come up in tier-I cities, due to 5G rollout, tier-II and III cities would also see some traction. While hyperscalers and banking, financial services and insurance are sectors needing data centre support, educational institutions and mining firms would be the new entrants, he said.

“India will be a good growth market, while global markets are also growing,” Sarambale added.