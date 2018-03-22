Step out of garage just as Steve Jobs did: President Ram Nath Kovind’s message to budding entrepreneurs

The three-day festival was organised by President’s Secretariat in partnership with Centre’s Department of Science and Technology and the National Innovation Foundation. (Image: PTI)

Addressing the concluding session of the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) 2018 on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India must work towards translating innovative ideas into accessible and affordable products and services for its people. Even though first Apple computer was built in a garage, Steve Jobs could bring about changes to the lives of the people through his innovation only when he stepped out of the garage, he said. The garage can be romanticized but what’s more important is to find a route to bring innovation out of the garage, he added further.

The last three days saw brainstorming sessions among grassroots innovators, policy makers, students and other stakeholders, he said. New ways have been discovered to explore innovative ideas to help the ordinary and local communities.

The three-day festival that was organised by President’s Secretariat in partnership with Centre’s Department of Science and Technology and the National Innovation Foundation drew huge crowds. The President also handed over the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Awards on Monday. There was a continuous stress on revitalising each and every link in the innovation value chain in the festival.

The exhibits of grassroots innovations and technologies have nearly doubled in 2018 which shows innovation opportunities all across the country, he said on Monday. The president also talked about conserving bio-diversity in order to reduce pressure on forests. He also said that there is a need to promote cutting-edge technologies along with grassroots innovations so that a pipeline for applications in future can be developed. Nearly 250 innovators displayed their exhibits in the three-day festival.