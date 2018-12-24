STEM: Shell brings NXplorers to India

Globally, it was launched in 2017 and is available in 14 countries.

Energy major Shell has launched its science, tech, engineering and maths (STEM) education initiative called NXplorers in India; inaugural session was launched in Delhi. NXplorers is an endeavour by Shell to nurture young minds to design sustainable solutions to ease the pressure on food, water & energy supply using unique combination of “systems thinking, scenario planning and theory of change.” The programme, being rolled out in four states, aims to reach 3,000 schools (2.6 lakh students—14-19 years of age) across India by 2020. Globally, it was launched in 2017 and is available in 14 countries.