STEM: Shell brings NXplorers to India

Energy major Shell has launched its science, tech, engineering and maths (STEM) education initiative called NXplorers in India; inaugural session was launched in Delhi. NXplorers is an endeavour by Shell to nurture young minds to design sustainable solutions to ease the pressure on food, water & energy supply using unique combination of “systems thinking, scenario planning and theory of change.” The programme, being rolled out in four states, aims to reach 3,000 schools (2.6 lakh students—14-19 years of age) across India by 2020. Globally, it was launched in 2017 and is available in 14 countries.
