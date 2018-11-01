Stellar show: L&T’s consolidated net jumps 23%, beats street estimates

Revenue from operations during the period grew 21% to Rs 32,081 crore.

The country’s biggest engineering and construction firm, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), on Wednesday beat analysts’ estimates on all fronts in its July-September earnings. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 23% year-on-year to Rs 2,230.49 crore. The impressive performance was because of a strong year-on-year growth of 46% in fresh order wins at Rs 41,921 crore. Revenue from operations during the period grew 21% to Rs 32,081 crore.

The company reported a 27% y-o-y growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to Rs 3,800 crore. Consequently, the EBITDA margins expanded by 60 basis points to 11.8% during the quarter.

Describing the current operating environment as “not easy”, R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, said at the earnings conference that “funding and liquidity constraints and government distractions” are major headwinds. “Macro headwinds, rising oil prices, volatility in commodities and stock markets and volatility in currency markets, along with the latest liquidity crunch, are enough and more reasons for companies to under perform to their potential, but L&T has been able to report satisfactory results bracing up all these headwinds,” Raman said.

The growth in order inflows came on the back of recovery in orders won in the domestic market which grew 83% y-o-y from Rs 18,300 crore to Rs 33,600 crore. “At long last there has been push towards making these orders happen and awards started gathering pace and hope it sustains,” Raman said.

The company has kept its guidance intact on the order inflow and revenue, at a growth rate of 10-12% and 12-15%, respectively, over last year. Raman said looking at the half year position, the company has no reason to doubt its ability to meet the guidance.

International orders, however, declined 20% y-o-y, from Rs 10,400 crore to Rs 8,300 crore, which he said was expected because the Middle East — the company’s major international market, is going through transition and the company is becoming more selective in terms of the areas it wants to operate in the region.

“The dip in Middle East orders has resulted in overall order inflow from international markets. However, the company is seeking orders in Africa and ASEAN region, and we hope better balance be brought about in the international orders going forward,” Raman said.

Bulk of the orders apart from infrastructure came in from the heavy engineering segment. With rising oil prices and the thrust towards cleaner fuel, orders also flowed in from the refinery segment for clean fuel programmes. Order also came from the power segment.

Consequently, the company’s order book increased 9% y-o-y to Rs 2.81 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.1 lakh crore was from the infrastructure segment alone.

However, Raman said it is only the public sector-led investments which is holding the momentum, while the private sector continues to be cautious. “There are pockets where investments are happening but not enough to move the needle as far as big orders are concerned.