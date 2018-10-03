Steelbird appoints Massimo Varese as head of production

Helmet manufacturer Steelbird said Wednesday it has appointed Massimo Varese as head of production. Varese has over 25 years of work experience in helmet production and has worked with various companies globally.

“The appointment of Massimo Varese who comes with such a rich experience will be responsible for expansion of Steelbird helmet’s portfolio including design, development and production for domestic as well as global market,” Steelbird Group MD Rajeev Kapur said.

The appointment of Varese will open up new vistas for Steelbird in overseas markets, he added. Steelbird currently manufactures 4 million helmets annually and is aiming to increase its production capacity to 10 million by the end of 2020.