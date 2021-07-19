Steel prices may cool off after year-long rally

On the domestic front, while the second Covid wave impacted demand for steel, it is likely to bounce back post the end of the monsoon.

The up-cycle witnessed in steel prices over the last one year is likely to show some respite now, largely on account of the improving supply-side situation, CARE Ratings has said, though it is unlikely that the global prices will witness any steep correction from its peak levels.

