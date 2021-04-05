Steel prices likely to go up again in April

While India HRC prices in Mar-21 were flat m-m and lower vs the peak levels in Jan-21, they were up ~42% on a y-o-y basis. A near-term momentum in HRC prices is likely, with prices expected to witness Rs 2,000-3,000/t hikes in April 2021, on the back of strong domestic demand, rise in export price offers (up $30/t w-w) from Vietnam and local steel being Rs 5,000/t cheaper vs imported steel on landed cost basis, Nomura has said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.