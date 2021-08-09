Steel prices down from historical highs

But steel prices have declined from the historical highs of July 2021 despite the slight rise in global steel prices.

Indian HRC trading prices rose Rs 1,400/t w-w to Rs 65,000-66,000/t (in Mumbai) in the week ending July 30, as consumers resumed buying in anticipation of price hikes in August 2021.

In July 2021 (until July 30), steel prices fell ~3.5% m-m and were 3% off the peak.