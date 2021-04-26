Steel prices continue upward trajectory

Steel prices rose to historical highs in the week ended 16 April, 2021, in response to the global rise in steel prices.
Prices have gone up by ~59% y-o-y in the month (until April 16).
Crude steel production rose 19% y-o-y (7% m-o-m) to 9.7 mt in March. Steel consumption grew 41% y-o-y to 8.74 mt.
However, it declined 6% m-o-m in the month as companies looked to exports to benefit from strong global steel prices.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.