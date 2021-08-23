Steel output up sequentially in July

Production of crude and finished steel in the month was up 11.9% y-o-y and 10.6% y-o-y, respectively, while consumption of finished steel grew by 7.3% y-o-y.
Production of crude steel increased by 3.9% m-o-m in July 2021.
Production of crude and finished steel in the month was up 11.9% y-o-y and 10.6% y-o-y, respectively, while consumption of finished steel grew by 7.3% y-o-y.
When compared with July 2019, production of crude steel and finished steel was higher by 3% and 4%, respectively; however, India’s consumption was lower by 4% compared to July 2019, CARE Ratings said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.