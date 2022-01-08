  • MORE MARKET STATS

Steel Minister lays foundation stone for NMDC’s screening, beneficiation plant in Karnataka

During his visit, Singh also exhorted NMDC employees to aim at 100 million tonne production capacity target, according to a statement issued by the steel ministry.

Speaking to PTI earlier, Deb had said NMDC has set an ambitious target of producing 100 MT iron ore by 2030 in a bid to ensure a continuous and smooth supply of the mineral for steel makers.
Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 7 million tonne per annum screening and beneficiation plant at NMDC’s Donimalai iron ore mining complex in Karnataka.

“Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, laid the foundation stone for a 7 MTPA screening and beneficiation Plant at Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka today,” it said without divulging further details.

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb briefed the minister about the company’s performance, besides its expansion plans and capex outlay.

NMDC, under the steel ministry, is the country’s largest iron ore miner with an annual capacity of about 35 MT.

