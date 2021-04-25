  • MORE MARKET STATS

Steel makers produce 3,474 ton/day liquid oxygen, more than capacity

By: |
April 25, 2021 7:38 PM

The total daily oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 metric tonne (MT). The production of LMO is 3,474 MT as reported on April 24, 2021, the statement said.

oxygen, steel industryThere are 33 oxygen plants in the Indian steel sector, of which 29 are tapped regularly.

Domestic steel industry produced 3,474 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Saturday, higher than its daily production capacity to meet the shortage of the life-saving gas being used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Steel on Sunday, there are 33 oxygen plants in the Indian steel sector, of which 29 are tapped regularly.

Related News

The total daily oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 metric tonne (MT). The production of LMO is 3,474 MT as reported on April 24, 2021, the statement said.

“This is higher than the LMO production capacity because most units have reduced the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing LMO. With all these efforts, 2,894 tonnes were dispatched to different states on April 24 by public and private steel plants as against 1500/1700 tonne/day a week earlier,” it said.

The ministry further said all efforts are being made by the industry to enhance the production of LMO and dispensing the same.

All oxygen plants whether in private or public are working 24×7 and dispensing oxygen, it said adding steel plants are filling oxygen cylinders and supplying to the states/hospitals directly.

The statement also informed that the average delivery of liquid oxygen by SAIL has been raised to more than 800 tonne/day. Around 1,150 tonne LMO was delivered on April 23, and the quantity delivered by SAIL on Saturday was 960 tonne.

While RINL in 2020-21 fiscal, supplied 8842 ton LMO, the company has supplied over 1,300 tonne oxygen since April 13 till Sunday. RINL has also increased its daily supply from 100 tonne  to 140 tonne in last three days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Steel makers produce 3474 ton/day liquid oxygen more than capacity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt to meet bidders on Monday for 2nd tranche of commercial coal mine auction
2Bengaluru and Hyderabad: How entrepreneurial ecosystem of two leading startup hubs emerged over decades
3Oil min tells ONGC to sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services