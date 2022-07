In a notification,the DGFT said importers of steel and products need to register with the Steel Import Monitoring System within 60 days before the arrival of their consignment. Earlier, they were mandated to do so at least 15 days before the expected arrival of the consignment.



The new rule, thus, grants the importers more time to register their imports. The government had in late 2020 directed traders to register themselves with the SIMS.