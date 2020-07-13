Steel demand deficit stood at 43% in June

Crude steel output fell 27% YoY (May -39%), with production improving MoM both for integrated and secondary steel producers.

While steel mills have hiked HRC prices, they are still 8/4% below China/FTA nations' import parity prices.While steel mills have hiked HRC prices, they are still 8/4% below China/FTA nations’ import parity prices.

June-2020 apparent steel demand fell 43% YoY (-48% in May).

