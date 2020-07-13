Steel demand deficit stood at 43% in June

While steel mills have hiked HRC prices, they are still 8/4% below China/FTA nations’ import parity prices.

June-2020 apparent steel demand fell 43% YoY (-48% in May).

Crude steel output fell 27% YoY (May -39%), with production improving MoM both for integrated and secondary steel producers.

While steel mills have hiked HRC prices, they are still 8/4% below China/FTA nations’ import parity prices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.