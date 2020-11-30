  • MORE MARKET STATS

Steel companies supply 56,446 tonne medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment: Steel Ministry

By: |
November 30, 2020 4:38 PM

Steel companies have supplied 56,446.245 tonnes of medical oxygen from their integrated plants to various hospitals across the country till October-end, the Ministry of Steel has said.

coronavirus, covid 19, oxygen supply to hospitals, oxygen cylinders, commercial use of oxygen, oxygen manufacturers, covid hospitals in gujaratIntegrated steel plants in the public and private sector have been supplying LMO to meet the requirement of oxygen in hospitals across the country.

Steel companies have supplied 56,446.245 tonnes of medical oxygen from their integrated plants to various hospitals across the country till October-end, the Ministry of Steel has said. To aid the supply of oxygen in the country, Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in September had directed steel plants to start supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO), which is a crucial medical requirement for a coronavirus patient. The steel ministry had also made operational a portal wherein plant-wise information regarding availability of oxygen and daily supply by various plants and states to which such supplies have been made is provided.

“Integrated steel plants (ISPs) in the public and private sector have been supplying LMO to meet the requirement of oxygen in hospitals across the country. 56,446.245 MT (metric tonne) LMO was supplied by steel plants to various states during the period from September 11, 2020 to October 31, 2020,” the ministry said in an update. However, the ministry did not provide names of plants and companies that are engaged in work of supplying oxygen.

Related News

According to the statement, 37,364 tonne LMO was supplied by private sector units and 19,081.47 tonne by Steel CPSEs. Majority supply was made to three states of Karnataka (14,251.9 tonne), Andhra Pradesh (7,467 tonne) and
Maharashtra (7,332.6 MT). This contribution is in addition to what the steel plants made in jointly fighting the COVID-19 spread in the country. Major steel companies like SAIL, RINL, JSPL, JSW Steel and Tata Steel had set up isolation wards, distributed food packets, masks, hand sanitizers and offered other medical assistance to the communities living near their facilities and offices in various states.

According to official data, steel PSUs alone contributed over Rs 250 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Steel companies supply 56446 tonne medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment Steel Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Microsoft Teams will stop working for these users starting today; details inside
2Companies fear rise in cybercrimes, frauds in coming years, yet only 5% of them take anti-fraud measures
3Banks in India to see capital decline over 2 years without fresh infusion: Moody’s