States get Rs 7,930-cr royalty from coal mining in Apr-Dec 2020

August 09, 2021 6:07 PM

A royalty of Rs 2,102.01 crore went to Jharkhand, followed by Rs 1,575.73 crore to Chhattisgarh, Rs 1,489.44 crore to Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 1,165.48 crore to Odisha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Royalty is a right to receive payment based on a percentage of the minerals or other products produced at a mine or of the revenues or profits generated from the sale of those minerals or other products at a mine.Royalty is a right to receive payment based on a percentage of the minerals or other products produced at a mine or of the revenues or profits generated from the sale of those minerals or other products at a mine.

A total royalty of Rs 7,930.61 crore was provided to states from coal mining during April-December 2020, Parliament was on Monday informed.

A total royalty of Rs 12,962.92 crore was paid to states during 2019-20, Rs 14,746.11 crore during 2018-19, Rs 13,126.03 crore during 2017-18, Rs 11,227.14 crore during 2016-17, and Rs 10,736.7 crore during 2015-16, the minister said.

The 10 states that were provided royalty are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya.

