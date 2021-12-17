States being asked to frame labour code rules: Centre

“The central government is pursuing with the remaining state governments to frame the rules under all four codes,” he added.

The labour ministry on Thursday informed Parliament that it is urging state governments to frame rules under all four labour codes: on wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupation safety, health & working conditions. The ministry, however, did not specify the implementation timeline of the codes, which were notified between August 2019 and September 2020.

“Labour is in the concurrent list of the constitution and under the labour codes, rules are required to be framed by the central government as well as by the state governments. The central government and some of the states/ UTs have pre-published rules under four labour codes,” minister for labour and employment Bhupender Yadav said replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said 24 states have so far published draft rules under the code on wages, 20 under the code on industrial relations, 18 under the code on social security and 13 under the code on occupational safety, health and working conditions.

The codes empower the Centre, states and appropriate governments to make rules. The Centre has published draft rules inviting comments from all stakeholders, including the general public, on all the codes.