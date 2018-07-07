State-owned Singareni Collieries coal revenues up by 17 percent to Rs 5,567 Cr

Representative Image: PTI

State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited today said it registered 17 per cent growth in coal revenues to Rs 5,567 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company had clocked Rs 4,730 crore revenue by selling coal during the same quarter last fiscal, a release said.

The miner transported nearly 17 million tonnes of coal during the quarter this year against nearly 16 million tonnes

in first quarter of FY 18. SCCL produced nearly 15 million tonnes of coal in April-June quarter against 14.3 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company sold Rs 804 crore worth of thermal power in the first quarter, up 7 per cent over the year ago period.