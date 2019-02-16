State Bank of India share: Buy as business momentum is revving up

SBI is better positioned to capture emerging opportunities amidst slackened competition.

State Bank of India (SBI), after muted earnings for the past many quarters, posted a respectable PAT in Q3FY19 of `39.5 bn with improved prospects.

Q3 clocked sustained improvement across operating metrics, better asset quality and significant MTM investment write-backs (of `80 bn). Key highlights: (a) slippages were curtailed at sub-2% (on guided path). While there is perceived risk on a few chunky exposures, recoveries from assets under NCLT and Samadhan scheme will drive asset quality improvement. Management is confident of maintaining slippages and credit cost at sub-2% each; and (b) core performance improved across parameters—domestic loan growth of >15% and better NIM.

Factoring higher coverage, while we prune FY19e EPS by 22% (albeit on low base), we maintain FY20e EPS as normalised slippage with resolution of stressed assets imparts better earnings visibility. Rolling over, we revise our SOTP-based TP to Rs 353 (earlier Rs 342) and maintain Buy. SBI, being better positioned among peers—CET-1 at 9.57%, NNPL at 3.95% and CASA at 45%—we reiterate it as our top pick (amongst PSU banks) to play corporate recovery.

Incremental stress lower; guidance maintained

Slippages were curtailed at <`66 bn (1.6%) with 20% from the corporate segment. This, coupled with higher write-offs, drove GNPLs down q-o-q to 8.71% (from 9.95%). Further, eight accounts (with exposure of `340 bn) are in advanced stages of resolution. This, along with curtailed slippages, will keep headline GNPL under check. Given increased coverage, guidance of sub-2% seems reasonable. Key trends determining credit cost will be NCLT recovery and power sector resolution (possible write-back of Rs 60 bn).

Business momentum perking up; best placed to catch opportunities

SBI clocked steady improvement in operating metrics (domestic loan grew >15%, better NIM). Armed with a strong franchise and slackened competition, SBI aims to build on business momentum with focus on better-rated corporates. That said, higher opex (pension & wage revision) and softer fee restricted core profitability. We believe improving growth with steady/improving NIM will boost revenue momentum.

Outlook: Better positioned

SBI is better positioned to capture emerging opportunities amidst slackened competition. Further, value in non-banking subsidiaries will be more stable and scalable. Ascribing `80/share to subsidiaries, the stock trades at 0.8x FY20e P/BV. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.