Start-up’s fuel cells generate power from textile waste water

Start-up’s fuel cells generate power from textile wastewater

A start-up founded by an Indian Institute of Technology-Madras alumni has developed microbial fuel cells that can generate electricity by treating textile wastewater.

JSP Enviro, which ventured into the clean tech business in 2016, is involved in treating and recycling industrial wastewater, restoration of polluted water bodies, landscaping and beautification projects besides treating wastewater for reuse.

JSP Enviro, the first Indian start-up to bag funding from ‘EIT Climate-KIC’— Europe’s largest climate-based accelerator— in November 2018, has a dedicated research team based at IIT Madras to develop new technologies for water treatment.

VT Fidal Kumar, founder of the start-up, said: “Microbial fuel cells are relatively a new technology, and if implemented for all major industrial effluents, we can aim to achieve high energy savings. I am hopeful that this technology will create a great impact in the waste and energy sectors.”

The current target segment for the start-up is the dyeing industry. The company is targeting small dyeing units in India which cannot afford large common effluent treatment plants.

The technology developed by JSP Enviro includes energy positive effluent treatment and carbon neutral process. It’s typical payback time is five years (contributed by energy savings, reduction in excess sludge quantity and tax/carbon credits). It is suitable even for small installations with organic load as low as 100 kg BOD/day), said a press release.

JSP Enviro co-founder Priyadharshini Mani, said: “This product is based on environment-friendly microorganisms that degrade the waste and produce electricity in the process. The distinctive feature of our technology is that it is energy positive as opposed to the energy intensive technologies available in the market. The product requires minimal maintenance and is targeted towards dyeing, printing, leather, dairy industries in India. The current systems used are expensive and have high maintenance cost. Therefore, our technology is expected to significantly reduce the cost, making it accessible to the small industries.”