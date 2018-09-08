Start-ups, big private players in robotics bet big on Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative

A greenfield manufacturing facility is planned at MIHAN, Nagpur which will not only cater for the Indian but also global markets. (Reuters)

With the worldwide robotics market estimated to be worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore by 2025, a number of start-ups as well as some larger private players have started to look at indigenising this equipment to meet the requirements of ‘Make in India’ initiative as well as to be competitive globally.

The importance given to this area is indicated by the government announcing the formation of a task force for analysing the requirement and application of AI and robotics in future battlefield scenario of the Indian defence forces. Currently, the Indian defence and paramilitary forces are already using robots for military application, albeit in a small way in the area of surveillance and detection of EODs. However larger projects are under initiation.

Sources told FE, “A number of start-ups as well as some larger private players including Mumbai based NEX Robotics, Tonbo Imaging, a Bengaluru-based start-up, New Delhi based Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Nexter Robotics of France and Reliance Defence are scouting for partnerships in trying to be part of this futuristic requirement.”

“This has created a definitive buzz in this high tech area. Foreign OEMs in the area of artificial intelligence and robotics firms in Defence Robotics are being sought by Indian Defence Companies for partnerships, in order to be first of the blocks in the race for this futuristic and technology oriented area that could forever alter war fighting,” they added.

The defence and police forces have been procuring robotic equipment for surveillance, explosives detection, mine clearance and other covert operations tasks. “A number of tenders have been issued for procurement of this equipment and northern command of the Indian Army is currently carrying out evaluation of robots for the special forces in which Reliance has participated with other OEMs,” said the source.

Industry sources have indicated that “Reliance Defence has taken the lead and is already in the fore front having initiated formation of a joint venture company for manufacturing of military robots for the Indian defence forces under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government, and has tied up with Roboteam of Israel, one of the leaders in robotics, with their robots being in-service with the US and Israeli defence forces.”

A greenfield manufacturing facility is planned at MIHAN, Nagpur which will not only cater for the Indian but also global markets.

It is assessed most modern militaries around the world are planning to have approximately 30% of their forces to be robotic forces by 2022 to 2025. India is also looking at introduction of robots and AI into the defence forces as a force multiplier enabler and to enhance battlefield efficacy.