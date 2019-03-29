Start-up Mirchi.com launches online platform for home chefs

Mirchi.com has enabled the entire process of online selling, including showcasing products and order fulfilment, on smartphones that does not require any additional investment.

Mirchi.com, a multi-lingual online platform for home chefs for Indian sweets and snacks, is slowly becoming a one-stop shop home foods. This is a boon for countless homemakers who create delicious sweets, cookies and pickles but are unable to go beyond their neighbourhood or friend circle. Mirchi.com has enabled the entire process of online selling, including showcasing products and order fulfilment, on smartphones that does not require any additional investment.

“We want to empower needy women and with a little help so that they can rise above their current situation and do a lot better for themselves and their families without leaving their homes,” Niraj Mital, COO of Mirchi E-Commerce, which owns Mirchi.com, said. There are currently over 300 verified commercial sellers and 3,000-odd unique food products on Mirchi.com.

Mirchi.com, started with an investment of Rs 2 crore, is able to seamlessly provide home foods service as it fully owns the IP and infrastructure for its online platform, allowing it to modify and offer easy-to-use features not possible in rented or off-the-shelf software that other companies use. The company is targeting over 500 commercial sellers and 500 home chefs by the end of 2019.

The company is also supporting the government’s push on women empowerment and economic uplift. Mital, a technocrat by profession, who was one of the co-founders of Magna Infotech which was taken over by Thomas Cook, says that the plan is to bring in over 1,000 sellers on board.

“In many cases, family restrictions do not allow them to venture out of their homes. Mirchi.com aims to showcase and deliver the products of these talented individuals for all to enjoy. The homemakers need not leave the privacy of the home and will get a fair price for the products,’’ he said on the business model which aims to empower women chefs.

According to a recent study by the International Labour Organisation in South East Asia, ‘a significant proportion of women, usually engaged in domestic duties in India, reported willingness to accept work if it were made available at their household premises’. The home chef business is fast growing and in 2018, was pegged at a whopping Rs 2,47,680 crore by the National Restaurant Association of India.