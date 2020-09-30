  • MORE MARKET STATS

Start-up hub! Indian start-ups attracted $63 billion investment between 2016 to H1 2020

By: |
September 30, 2020 5:45 AM

Some players have acquired the status of a unicorn without using even $1 billion of capital. While funds have flowed into the food delivery and ed-tech spaces this year, 2019 saw a staggering $20 billion invested, across 1,854 deals.

The data was collated by Praxis and Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association.

India’s start-up ecosystem has attracted $63 billion between 2016 and H12020, making it the world’s third largest tech start-up hub. With close to 35 unicorns now, the country now boasts a bunch of businesses that are expected to thrive and survive.

Some players have acquired the status of a unicorn without using even $1 billion of capital. While funds have flowed into the food delivery and ed-tech spaces this year, 2019 saw a staggering $20 billion invested, across 1,854 deals.

Cumulatively, the valuation of start-ups that were launched between 2014 and 2019 has touched a little over $60 billion, the report showed. “E-commerce and tech start-ups have shown resilience during Covid fundamentally altering their unit economics to become more sustainable,” Madhur Singhal, MD, Praxis Global Alliance, said.

