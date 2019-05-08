Starbucks launches ‘dragon drink’: Game of Thrones gaffe spins off into new beverage

Global coffee brand Starbucks recently got free advertisement thanks to an episode of popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones in which the show accidentally aired a frame with a Starbucks coffee mug in it. The US-based coffee chain was then quick to make the best of Game of Thrones blunder by launching a drink called \u2018Dragon Drink\u2019. Starbucks introduced the drink to Twiteratti with a caption - \u201cIntroducing a match made in paradise\u201d. The company said that the drink will be a blend of mango and dragonfruit and it is a caffeine-based product. However, the same drink has not been promoted by the India handle of the Starbucks team. Dragonfruit and coconutmilk. Introducing a match made in paradise. #DragonDrink pic.twitter.com\/QU1QhnUrIH \u2014 Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 7, 2019 Meanwhile, HBO has removed the much talked about cup from the fourth episode of season eight. The satellite and cable television network also issued a humorous statement on the controversy and said that the character had actually ordered a herbal tea instead of a latte. \u201cThe cup, which was assumed to be from Starbucks, actually came from the production's craft services\u201d, PTI confirmed from The Wall Street Journal. News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com\/ypowxGgQRl \u2014 Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019 Starbucks too jumped on board with the banter and said that the company is surprised that the character didn't order Dragon Drink. After people started asking about it, Starbucks announced the beverage which is primarily made of Dragon fruit. TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. \u2014 Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019 The global chain is also not immune to controversies as well. Recently, the Indian arm of the global coffee chain had received an anti-profiteering notice from a GST investigation authority as it was found guilty of not passing over Rs 4 crore worth benefits to its customers.