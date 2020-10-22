StanChart GBS leases 7.7 lakh sq-ft at DLF’s Chennai project for office campus

DLF Downtown, a mixed-use development project, is strategically located in the heart of Old Mahabalipuram Road at Taramani.

Leading real state developer DLF has inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS under which the multinational firm is leasing 7.7 lakh sq-ft at DLF Downtown in Chennai, to set-up its largest office establishment globally.

DLF and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund had entered into a strategic partnership to develop a rental assets portfolio with GIC as one-third partner, under the consolidated portfolio of DLF Cyber City Developer (DCCDL), a subsidiary of DLF.

DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF-GIC, and TIDCO, announced the launch of this iconic development — DLF Downtown, Chennai with an investment of `5,000 crore, earlier this year. The building is designed by world-renowned architects Gensler, accounting the needs of the future of work and employee wellbeing and collaboration.

Sriram Khattar, MD, DLF Rental Business, said: “We are indeed delighted at the confidence and trust reposed by SCB in DLF. We welcome Standard Chartered GBS to our family and will do our best to develop a landmark building while ensuring the safety and wellness of SCB employees. We will continue our passionate journey of providing safe and sustainable workspaces matching global standards”.

DLF Downtown, a mixed-use development project, is strategically located in the heart of Old Mahabalipuram Road at Taramani, the IT central business district of Chennai which is already home to over 100 plus MNCs and top Indian companies.

Amit Grover, executive director, DLF Offices, said: “This strategic partnership is a testament to the success of our vision of new-age workplaces. The building design would be unique in India with the futuristic view of experience in the post-pandemic world. DLF Downtown project spanning over 27 acres is planned as a multi-block campus development with inter-connected office blocks at the podium level and a host of retail amenities for a perfect work-life integration. It will redefine the office experience in Chennai.”

Standard Chartered GBS provides back-office processing services. It offers wholesale and consumer banking operations, human resources services, finance and accounting services, software development and maintenance, helpdesk support and IT solutions.