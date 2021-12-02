Srinivasan Swamy elected chairman of AFAA for 4 years

AFAA is represented in India by the Advertising Council of India (ACI) whose members are The Advertising Club, Advertising Agencies Association of India, the India Chapter of International Advertising Association, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Association and the Indian Society of Advertisers.

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), at its General Body Meeting held on December 1, elected Srinivasan Swamy as its chairman for four years. Swamy, a doyen of advertising, chairman of R K Swamy Hansa group, has held leadership positions in many industry bodies at a national and global level.

Swamy said, “This is a privilege not just for me but for the Indian marcom community at large. The AFAA not just hosts the prestigious AdAsia conference, but is also connected with AdStars, and runs the widely acclaimed FastTrack programme, where young professionals are trained and transformed. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the communications industry in Asia, as well as seeing how AFAA can work along with other global industry associations and further the cause of professionalism.”

AFAA is represented in India by the Advertising Council of India (ACI) whose members are The Advertising Club, Advertising Agencies Association of India, the India Chapter of International Advertising Association, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Association and the Indian Society of Advertisers.

He has been chairman and World president of the International Advertising Association (IAA), chairman of Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA), president of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), IAA India Chapter, chairman of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), president of All India Management Association (AIMA), to name a few.

India gave AFAA two distinguished chairmen in the past — Gautam Rakshit and Pradeep Guha. Unfortunately both of them passed away recently.