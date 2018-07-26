Srikrishna Panel Meet: Stiff penalties likely for leaks for sensitive data

The panel feels there is need to amend around 70 laws, including the Aadhaar Act, IT Act and RTI Act, to create a strong data protection law.

The data protection committee, headed by justice BN Srikrishna, is believed to have favoured imposition of stiff penalties for leaks of sensitive data. The panel also favours storing crucial data related to health and finance within the country.

Sources said that the committee met on Wednesday and discussed various issues related to data protection. “There is consensus within the committee, but there are some issues which have to be sorted out. That will happen in a week. The committee expects to submit its report in the next 15-20 days,” they added.

The panel feels there is need to amend around 70 laws, including the Aadhaar Act, IT Act and RTI Act, to create a strong data protection law. It has also stressed that crucial data like health, financial information or those related to national security need to be stored in the country.

In its white paper, released in November last year, the Srikrishna committee said sensitive personal data or information (SPDI) by which a person is identifiable would need to be protected and would be brought under the ambit of a law which would prescribe punishments in case of violations. It identified health information, genetic information, religious beliefs and affiliation, sexual orientation, racial and ethnic origin as SPDI and has even categorised caste and financial information in this category.

Another issue discussed at Wednesday’s meeting was preventing data leaks. The committee is believed to have favoured a strong legal mechanism for dealing with data leaks, which should be considered a serious issue and there should be heavy penalties for dealing with such leaks.

Trai’s latest recommendation on data ownership was also discussed. The committee in general agreed with the suggestions made by the telecom regulator.