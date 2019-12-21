Sridharan to lead Piramal’s consumer finance business

The private sector lender had informed the exchanges on December 6 that Jairam would be stepping down as CFO.

Piramal Enterprises on Friday announced the appointment of Jairam Sridharan as the CEO of its consumer finance business. Sridharan recently quit as CFO of Axis Bank. The private sector lender had informed the exchanges on December 6 that Jairam would be stepping down as CFO.

Anand Piramal, executive director, Piramal Group, said the firm aims to create a “world class new-age AI-led lending business” that helps small businesses and consumers. “We believe greatly in India’s financial services story, both on the wholesale and retail side, and this foray helps us build a more innovative, diversified and complete financial services conglomerate.”

Jairam, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata, has over two decades of experience in domestic and international retail finance.