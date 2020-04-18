Sri City units do their bit in a fight against COVID-19

TIL Healthcare produces a host of medicines at its manufacturing facility at Sri City (Image: TIL Healthcare website)

To help combat Covid-19 outbreak, a slew of the manufacturing units at Sri City industrial park in Andhra Pradesh are engaged in producing health care products, ranging from high-quality personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to life-saving drugs to emergency hospital bed to medical oxygen cylinders.

The companies include Pals Plush, VRV Asia Pacific, Vital Paper and TIL Healthcare. Ravindra Sannareddy, founder & managing director, Sri City, said, “These units are able to join the cause of freeing our country from this pandemic by churning out their products, with minimum staff and facilities. Sri City industrial community looks forward to take part in every such initiatives to help our fellow citizens.”

Pals Plush India, a manufacturer of soft toys and accessories, operating at Sri City has begun manufacturing PPE kits for the medical fraternity and other frontliners, who are all relentlessly battling the coronavirus pandemic. It produces the kits using the seamless metal detection machines with the acceptable quality limit based in-house testing facility, which make the product safe for the end-users. The company has dedicated its entire production capability for manufacturing these high quality PPE kits, including coverall and face shield.

VRV Asia Pacific, a Chart Group of US company that designs and manufactures cryogenic equipment at its unit at Sri City, is producing superior quality liquid cylinders and storage tanks for storing liquid oxygen (LOX). As there is an alarming spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country, demand for medical oxygen in hospitals is increasing day by day. To meet this emergency, VRV, which is one of the two companies in the country that make cryogenic storage cylinders and tanks, has swung into action, said Sri City.

Vital Paper’s packaging division at Sri City, one of the reputed manufacturers of corrugated packaging materials in the country, started an innovative emergency hospital beds made from their high-quality Kraft paper-based corrugated board and high strength paper at an affordable and reasonable price. As coronavirus survives shorter period on cardboard/paper surfaces compared to plastic/metal, these corrugated board-paper beds are considered safe. Each bed measures 7ftX3ft, with a height of 2 ft. It weighs around 16 kg and can take load up to 200 kgs. It is highly flexible and portable, and light-weight since these can be easily assembled and dismantled. These recyclable and eco-friendly beds will certainly solve the shortage of beds in isolation wards, it said.

TIL Healthcare, the international pharmaceutical arm of the Jhaver Group of companies, produces a host of medicines, including a few life-saving drugs, at its manufacturing facility at Sri City. Now, the government has licensed the company to produce hydroxychloroquine sulfate (HCQS) tablets. As soon as raw material is received, TIL Healthcare will start manufacturing of HCQS tablets.