Srei resolution: Capri Global submits EoI￼

The Administrator for two insolvent Srei companies has further revised the final list of prospective resolution applicants as the consolidated committee of creditors has decided to include Capri Global Holdings in the list after it submitted an expression of interest (EoI).

The EoI from Capri Global Holdings was received on October 14 in response to the publications with regards to submission of EoIs by prospective resolution applicants (regardless of whether they appear in the final list) made by the administrator, Rajneesh Sharma.

The EoI submitted by Capri Global Holdings, having met the eligibility criteria as per invitation for EoI dated February 25, 2022, was placed before the committee of creditors in its meeting held on October 17. The CoC approved a resolution to include the name of Capri Global in the final list of prospective resolution applicants for Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), according to a stock exchange filing.

Earlier, an EoI from AM Mining India was received on September 27 after the expiry of the last date of submission of EoI. AM Mining India, while citing its reason for delay, also requested for condonation of delay in submission of EoI.