Square Yards clocks 75% growth in overseas property business

One of India’s largest proptech startups, Square Yards, said that its international property business, that facilitates sale of overseas properties in their respective locations; recorded over 75% growth in 2018 over the previous year crossing Rs 1,100 crore in gross transactional value (GTV). It also announced strong growth in all other segments of the business it operates in, namely, India Primary, NRI and Mortgages, and registered an overall impressive GTV of Rs 5,000 crore for the calendar year 2018.

“The year 2018 marked a new milestone in our journey with international property division scaling new heights. We have been replicating our Indian playbook for sourcing off-plan primary inventory and tech-led demand generation in the overseas markets and are happy that it is bearing results,” said Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO, Square Yards. “Our international operations have scaled up significantly in 2018 with sizeable addition to our teams and formidable

network of agents. The segment contributed ~22% of both revenues and GTV for the year 2018. We look forward to building on these strengths and set new benchmarks in global real estate transactions space,

apart from our Indian operations, in 2019,” he added.

Dubai led the pack of international cities that contributed significantly to the GTV of the company followed by Toronto and Melbourne. Square Yards has built up significant NRI operations in 13 international cities, namely, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Sharjah, Hong Kong, Muscat, Melbourne, Singapore, Sharjah, Sydney and Toronto.

Square Yards offers a comprehensive, integrated menu of international property portfolio after carefully spotting the opportunities across multiple asset classes in different countries and analysing these through multiple investment parameters.

The Square Yards platform covers the full real-estate journey from search, discovery to transactions, mortgages and post-sales service – fully integrating buyers to an extensive network of partners.